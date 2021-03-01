KOWALCZYK - Georgianna (nee McCoy)
Age 78, passed away peacefully in her home on February 26, 2021, surrounded by her family after a long illness. Georgianna is survived by her husband of 41 years, Chester Kowalczyk; daughter Teresa (Jason Whitmer); grandchildren Jeffory and Maylianna; brother Charles (Barbara) McCoy; nieces Renè McCoy-Thompson and Christina (Terry) Caputo; brother-in-law Paul Kowalczyk; niece Sarah Kowalczyk; nephew Mike Kowalczyk; and very special cousins Dominic and Monica DeCario from Pittsburgh, PA; many other cousins; many great-nieces and a great-nephew. Georgianna was predeceased by her daughter Jacqueline Marie, father Charles McCoy, mother Mary Rose McCoy, and loving sister-in-law Cindy Kowalczyk. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 2nd, from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the M.J. COLUCCI & SON NIAGARA FUNERAL CHAPEL, 2730 Military Rd., Niagara Falls, NY, where the I.S.D.A Power City Lodge will hold a prayer service at 7 PM. Georgianna's Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, at 11 AM, in St. Raphael's Church, 3840 Macklem Ave., Niagara Falls, NY. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Niagara Hospice House, 4675 Sunset Dr., Lockport, NY 14094 and to a Scholarship Fund in Georgianna's name at Italian Sons and Daughters of America, 419 Wood St. #3, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Visit mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com
for online condolences.
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 1, 2021.