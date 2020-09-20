BIELECKI - Gerald A. "Jerry"
September 16, 2020, of West Seneca, NY. Beloved husband of Margaret "Peggy" (nee Garrett) Halligan-Bielecki; dearest father of Dawn Marie (Jeffrey) Chapman and Thomas Joseph Halligan; grandfather of Christopher, Joshuah, Noah, Elijah, Liam, Thomas and Leah; son of the late Anthony and Viola (Bakowski) Bielecki. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 10 AM in St. John XXIII Church, 1 Arcade St., West Seneca. Interment following in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Jerry served in the US Navy. Share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.