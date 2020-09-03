Pettit - Gerald A.

Of Williamsville, at the age of 77, died with family by his side and joyfully entered into the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on September 2, 2020. Beloved husband of 54 years to Patricia (nee Cazmark) Pettit; devoted father of Scott (Wendy) Pettit, Sherri Tiedemann, and Richard (Kimberly) Pettit; dear grandfather of 14 and great-grandfather of 18; brother of Carol (Joseph) Wawrzynski and Larry (Joanne) Pettit; also survived by many nieces and nephews. After retiring from a successful career in MIS, Gerald devoted much of his time to his family. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Flowers gratefully declined.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 3, 2020.