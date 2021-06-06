Menu
Rev. Gerald "Jerry" BARTKO OSFS
FUNERAL HOME
Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, Inc.
242 Genesee Street
Lockport, NY
BARTKO - Rev. Gerald, OSFS "Jerry"
May 16, 2021. Fr. Bartko was predeceased by his parents, John (Jack) Bartko and Mary (VeRost) Bartko; and his brother John Bartko. He is survived by his sister Carole and brother-in-law Mike Iodice; sister-in-law Patrina (Pat) Bartko; nieces and nephew: Michelle (Tom) Seider, Denise (Scott) Perry, Merrie Carole (Frank) Strangio, Kellie (Jesse) Imes, Rosemary (Don) Boback, John (Vera Daly) Bartko; great-nieces and nephews: Marissa Seider, Julia Seider, Michael Seider, Madision Perry, Mikayla Perry, Anthony Strangio, Alyssa Strangio, Liliana Imes, Jack Imes, Jennifer (Mike) France, Nicole (Mike) Stuart; great-great-nephews: Jackson Rotella, Nathan Rotella, John Stuart, Cole Stuart, and dear friend Jeanne Sheehan and family. Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, June 9, from 3-6 PM with a prayer service at 6 PM at All Saints Church, 76 Church St., Lockport, NY. All services will be livestreamed via Facebook allsaints.lockport and also online at allsaintslockport.org. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, June 10 at 10 AM at All Saints Church. Donations in memory of Fr. Bartko can be made to: The Oblates of St. Francis de Sales, P.O. Box 2868, Toledo, OH 43606. Niagara Hospice, 4675 Sunset Dr., Lockport, NY 14094. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142. Please visit pruddenandkandt.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
9
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
All Saints Parish
76 Church Street, Lockport, NY
Jun
9
Prayer Service
6:00p.m.
All Saints Parish
76 Church Street, Lockport, NY
Jun
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
All Saints Parish
76 Church Street, Lockport, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, Inc.
So sorry to hear of Father Jerry's passing, condolences + prayers to family. Fr Jerry was Absolutely amazing gift!!! We know he is receiving his finial reward, with no pain!!! Know Fr Jerry as multi sport official!!
Pauline Turski
Other
June 7, 2021
I am sorry to see that Jerry has passed. Although I never knew Jerry, he and my brother were friends as they we all lived on 27th street in Niagara Falls, NY. My brother often talked of how great he thought Jerry was as a person, especially going into the priesthood. Just thought I would pass this message on to you. Jim Vilardo was my older brother by 6 yrs - He passed away from colon cancer at age 63. Joe Vilardo
Joe Vilardo
Other
June 6, 2021
Call them like you see them up in heaven Jerry. R.I.P.
Duke McGuire
School
June 6, 2021
I refereed soccer games with Rev. Bartko. A wonderful man. He will be missed. Rest in peace, Father Jerry.
David Wolgast
School
June 6, 2021
