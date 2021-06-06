BARTKO - Rev. Gerald, OSFS "Jerry"
May 16, 2021. Fr. Bartko was predeceased by his parents, John (Jack) Bartko and Mary (VeRost) Bartko; and his brother John Bartko. He is survived by his sister Carole and brother-in-law Mike Iodice; sister-in-law Patrina (Pat) Bartko; nieces and nephew: Michelle (Tom) Seider, Denise (Scott) Perry, Merrie Carole (Frank) Strangio, Kellie (Jesse) Imes, Rosemary (Don) Boback, John (Vera Daly) Bartko; great-nieces and nephews: Marissa Seider, Julia Seider, Michael Seider, Madision Perry, Mikayla Perry, Anthony Strangio, Alyssa Strangio, Liliana Imes, Jack Imes, Jennifer (Mike) France, Nicole (Mike) Stuart; great-great-nephews: Jackson Rotella, Nathan Rotella, John Stuart, Cole Stuart, and dear friend Jeanne Sheehan and family. Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, June 9, from 3-6 PM with a prayer service at 6 PM at All Saints Church, 76 Church St., Lockport, NY. All services will be livestreamed via Facebook allsaints.lockport and also online at allsaintslockport.org
. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, June 10 at 10 AM at All Saints Church. Donations in memory of Fr. Bartko can be made to: The Oblates of St. Francis de Sales, P.O. Box 2868, Toledo, OH 43606. Niagara Hospice, 4675 Sunset Dr., Lockport, NY 14094. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142. Please visit pruddenandkandt.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.