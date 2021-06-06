I am sorry to see that Jerry has passed. Although I never knew Jerry, he and my brother were friends as they we all lived on 27th street in Niagara Falls, NY. My brother often talked of how great he thought Jerry was as a person, especially going into the priesthood. Just thought I would pass this message on to you. Jim Vilardo was my older brother by 6 yrs - He passed away from colon cancer at age 63. Joe Vilardo

Joe Vilardo Other June 6, 2021