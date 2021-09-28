Menu
Gerald J. "Jerry" BARTKOWIAK
FUNERAL HOME
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
5090 Transit Road
Depew, NY
BARTKOWIAK - Gerald J.
"Jerry"
September 26, 2021 age 78 of Depew, NY. Beloved husband of 56 years to Elaine T. (nee Pampalona) Bartkowiak; dearest father of Dennis J. (Patti) and David L. (Mary Lou) Bartkowiak; dear grandfather of Abigal, Audrey, David Jr., Marceline and William; brother of RoseMarie (Late Frederick) Drzczecki, late John (Christina), late Loretta (late Henry) Pikul and the late Elizabeth (late Jerome) Biedny; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Tuesday and Wednesday from 3-7 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd., Depew) where funeral services will be held Thursday at 9:15 AM and from St. Philip the Apostle Church at 10 AM. Interment St. Matthew Cemetery.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Visitation
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
5090 Transit Road, Depew, NY
Sep
29
Visitation
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
5090 Transit Road, Depew, NY
Sep
30
Service
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
5090 Transit Road, Depew, NY
Sep
30
Service
10:00a.m.
Saint Philip the Apostle Church
950 Losson Road, Cheektowaga, NY
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mrs. Bartkowiak, Dennis and David, I am so sorry for your loss. I have fond memories of Mr. Bartkowiak and your whole family. May his Memory be Eternal. Diane (Pappas) Sullivan
Diane (née Pappas) Sullivan
September 29, 2021
Elaine and family JERRY was loved by all,and will always be in my heart
Kimmarie Louisa D'Amato
September 28, 2021
Elaine: Please accept our heartfelt condolences. Our hearts and prayers are with you and your family during this painful time.
Jerry & Debbie Burke
September 28, 2021
