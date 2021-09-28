BARTKOWIAK - Gerald J.

"Jerry"

September 26, 2021 age 78 of Depew, NY. Beloved husband of 56 years to Elaine T. (nee Pampalona) Bartkowiak; dearest father of Dennis J. (Patti) and David L. (Mary Lou) Bartkowiak; dear grandfather of Abigal, Audrey, David Jr., Marceline and William; brother of RoseMarie (Late Frederick) Drzczecki, late John (Christina), late Loretta (late Henry) Pikul and the late Elizabeth (late Jerome) Biedny; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Tuesday and Wednesday from 3-7 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd., Depew) where funeral services will be held Thursday at 9:15 AM and from St. Philip the Apostle Church at 10 AM. Interment St. Matthew Cemetery.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 28, 2021.