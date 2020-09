BURKE - Gerald, Sr.

Passed away on August 23, 2020. From Orlando, FL, he previously lived in Hamburg, NY, and Angola, NY. He is the father of Gerald Jr., Jamie (Tracy) and Geoffrey (Jessica); grandfather of Zachary, Tammy, Sean and Shannon Burke; brother of Michael, Kevin and Bernard; also known as Joe. He had served in the US Army in Vietnam.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.