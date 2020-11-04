KREMBLAS - Gerald C. "Jerry"

Of Buffalo, born November 25, 1947 to Felicia (Opala) and Ed Kremblas, passed away on October 25, 2020 surrounded by family. He is survived by his loving wife, Ruth; dear children Jerrod (Shari) Kremblas, Robin (Clifford) Larivey, and Jillian (William) Gill; and 7 grandchildren. Jerry believed you are never too young to swing a golf club, cast a fishing rod, or hold a garden shovel and was the first to teach you how. He showed us the magic in a yard full of roses or a creek full of fish. His legacy lives on in the lessons he taught that continue to be passed down. A Memorial Mass will be held on November 9, at 9:30 AM, at St. Mary of the Lake.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 4, 2020.