I´m heartbroken over Jerry´s passing. I had the pleasure of meeting him many years ago through mutual friends from East Lovejoy. I was privileged to honor Jerry´s mom, Phyllis, (when she was 96) in 2010, for her many years in the restaurant business, and for her contributions to Italian Americans in Buffalo. Jerry facilitated this celebration and he made this all possible. Our friendship blossomed and I´m honored to have been his friend. We shared good conversations and Jerry ALWAYS made you feel like you were the most important person in the room when he saw you. God bless Jerry and may his soul Rest In Peace. This is a tremendous loss for all of us who were fortunate and blessed to know Jerry. God bless the Caci family.

Christopher Nogaro Friend December 14, 2021