CACI - Gerald
Of Lancaster, entered
suddenly into rest December 7, 2021. Beloved husband of Denise Caci; devoted father of Jerry Caci,Valentina (Lance) Ess and Gino Caci; blessed grandfather of Brooke, Ava, Matthew and Ashley; loving son of the late Joseph and Phyllis Caci; dear brother of Joseph (Joyce) Caci, Vera (Vincent) Philippone, the late Carol (late Albert) Monteforte, the late Antoinette (late Nick) Valvo and the late Alfred (late Pat) Caci. Relatives and friends may visit the Alden Community Church, 1400 Sullivan Rd., Alden on Thursday (December 16th) from 4-7 PM. A Funeral Service will begin at 7 PM. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered online atwww.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.