Gerald CACI
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
CACI - Gerald
Of Lancaster, entered
suddenly into rest December 7, 2021. Beloved husband of Denise Caci; devoted father of Jerry Caci,Valentina (Lance) Ess and Gino Caci; blessed grandfather of Brooke, Ava, Matthew and Ashley; loving son of the late Joseph and Phyllis Caci; dear brother of Joseph (Joyce) Caci, Vera (Vincent) Philippone, the late Carol (late Albert) Monteforte, the late Antoinette (late Nick) Valvo and the late Alfred (late Pat) Caci. Relatives and friends may visit the Alden Community Church, 1400 Sullivan Rd., Alden on Thursday (December 16th) from 4-7 PM. A Funeral Service will begin at 7 PM. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered online at
www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Alden Community Church
1400 Sullivan Rd, Alden, NY
Dec
16
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Alden Community Church
1400 Sullivan Rd, Alden, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I knew Jerry briefly through a family friend and CCI. He was so warm and welcoming. He went out of his way to introduce me to many others I would have not otherwise met and informed me about other Italian groups and events. Jerry didn´t have to do that but he did. He always asked about my family when I saw him. Jerry seemed to show his kindness and generosity to not only me but many others. Jerry really made an imprint on his community and Italian culture that will be forever cherished.
Bridget Saviola
December 16, 2021
Jerry was one of the kindest souls I've ever had the pleasure of knowing. My deepest condolences to all his family.
Kristin McCracken
December 15, 2021
I´m heartbroken over Jerry´s passing. I had the pleasure of meeting him many years ago through mutual friends from East Lovejoy. I was privileged to honor Jerry´s mom, Phyllis, (when she was 96) in 2010, for her many years in the restaurant business, and for her contributions to Italian Americans in Buffalo. Jerry facilitated this celebration and he made this all possible. Our friendship blossomed and I´m honored to have been his friend. We shared good conversations and Jerry ALWAYS made you feel like you were the most important person in the room when he saw you. God bless Jerry and may his soul Rest In Peace. This is a tremendous loss for all of us who were fortunate and blessed to know Jerry. God bless the Caci family.
Christopher Nogaro
Friend
December 14, 2021
Vera and family, we send our deepest condolences and prayers to you and your family for your loss.
Maria Caccamise
Friend
December 13, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers and condolences to Gerald (Jerry) and his entire family, friends and loved ones. With love, Vittorio & Felice Velardi
Felice Anzalone Velardi
December 13, 2021
My deepest condolences to all of the caci family may GOD see you through
Lenny Rico
Family
December 12, 2021
I knew Jerry when we were kids. Had good times. May he rest in peace.
Chuck Muscato
December 12, 2021
A great childhood friend. Rest In Peace.
Sharon Kingston Linscott
December 12, 2021
To The Caci Family, May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. May Jerry REST IN PEACE, IN HEAVEN!!
Sam Bordonaro
Friend
December 12, 2021
