Of the Tuscarora Nation, November 29, 2020. Husband of the late Lorraine (Hewitt) Jonathan, father of Lori (Tom) Norton, Chief Tom (Angela) Jonathan, Vicki (Ivan) Garcia, Crystal Jonathan, and Grant Jonathan, grandfather of Desiree, Lindsey, Nicole, Derek, Danielle, Dylan, Lily, Nathan and Jenna Rose, great-grandfather of Meadow, Halia, Jaren, River, Ashton, Dawson, and Dalias, great-great-grandfather of Malia, brother of Louann (late Les) Blackwell and the late Muriel "Betty" (late Duane) (Reitz) Snyder and two older infant brothers, good friend of Janet Sillaway. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends and acquaintances. Due to the rising incidents of COVID-19 in Western New York and to COVID-19 restrictions, private Funeral Service were held at the wishes of his family. Memorials may be made in his name to the Tuscarora Baptist Church, 2208 Mt. Hope Road, Sanborn, NY 14132. Arrangements were made through the RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, Sanborn, NY. Visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 4, 2020.