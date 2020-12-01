Menu
Gerald E. ROGERS
1947 - 2020
BORN
June 27, 1947
DIED
November 30, 2020
ROGERS - Gerald E.
Of Alden, NY, November 30, 2020. Dear father of Justin (Candy), Laurie and Dawn; loving grandfather of Caleb and Elliot; brother of the late Larry (Darcy) Rogers. Family will be present at the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 13228 Broadway Alden, NY, Friday from 3-7 PM. Please be mindful that face coverings and social distancing is required. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Flowers gratefully declined. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway, Alden, NY 14004
Funeral services provided by:
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
