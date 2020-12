ROGERS - Gerald E.Of Alden, NY, November 30, 2020. Dear father of Justin (Candy), Laurie and Dawn; loving grandfather of Caleb and Elliot; brother of the late Larry (Darcy) Rogers. Family will be present at the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 13228 Broadway Alden, NY, Friday from 3-7 PM. Please be mindful that face coverings and social distancing is required. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Flowers gratefully declined. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com