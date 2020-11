TOOMEY - Gerald E. "Jerry"Of West Seneca, NY, November 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Judith M. (nee Lasek)Toomey; dearest father of Cheryl Werelus, Kath (Karin Mack) Anderson and Gerald Patrick (Melinda) Toomey; loving grandfather of Bryon, Christopher, Jarek, Zachary and Abigail; great-grandfather of Olivia, Nicolas and Lucas. Services were held at the convenience of the family. Your online condolences may be shared at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com