TOOMEY - Gerald E. "Jerry"
Of West Seneca, NY, November 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Judith M. (nee Lasek)Toomey; dearest father of Cheryl Werelus, Kath (Karin Mack) Anderson and Gerald Patrick (Melinda) Toomey; loving grandfather of Bryon, Christopher, Jarek, Zachary and Abigail; great-grandfather of Olivia, Nicolas and Lucas. Services were held at the convenience of the family. Your online condolences may be shared at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.