ERION - Gerald A.
Age 81, of Batavia passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at LeRoy Village Green Nursing Home. Mr. Erion was born Saturday, March 30th, 1940 in Buffalo, New York a son of the late Marvin Erion and Dorothy Herdle Erion. A 1960 graduate of Riverside High School in Buffalo, he graduated from the University of Buffalo in 1964 with his Bachelor's Degree and from Syracuse University in 1969 with his Master's Degree in Social Work. Mr. Erion worked at Loblaws Supermarket in Buffalo as a stock boy while he put himself through college. He worked as the Director of Inpatient and Residential Services for ADDS in Buffalo for many years. Prior to his position at ADDS, he worked as a social worker for the Erie County Department of Social Services and at the Batavia VA Medical Center as a counselor. A member of Saint Padre Pio Roman Catholic Church, he was an active volunteer serving as an usher, counter, Sunday school teacher and on the church finance committee. A board member of the Elba Central School District for eight years, he served one term as president of the board. He served as a Cub Scout and Boy Scout leader in Elba and was a member of the Elba Rotary Club. A sponsor for The Fresh Air Fund, a program he was active with, he was a volunteer with the State Decision Making Committee and served on the Genesee County Airport Advisory Committee. Surviving are his wife of 51 years, Janice C. Borucki Erion of Batavia; his sons, Dr. Gerald J. (Bridget A.) Erion of Buffalo and Christopher M. (Hanna E.) Erion of Byron; four grandchildren, Grayson O. Erion, Annabelle R. Erion, Colton C. Erion and Katherine E. Erion, all of Byron; his sister-in-law, Marion Erion of West Seneca; his brother-in-law, Paul Willis of North Collins and nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brother, Marvin Erion and his sister, Ruth Willis. Family and friends are invited to call on Sunday, March 27, 2022, from 5 PM to 8 PM at the Burdett & Sanford Funeral Home, 11 Maple Avenue, Oakfield. His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 28, 2022, at 10 AM at St. Padre Pio Parish - St. Cecilia's Worship Site, 56 Maple Avenue, Oakfield. He will be laid to rest in St. Cecilia's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice
To leave a condolence, share a story, or light a candle in his memory, please visit www.burdettandsanford.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 24, 2022.