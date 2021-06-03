Menu
Gerald J. EUSANIO
EUSANIO - Gerald J.
Passed away June 1, 2021, at age 66. Son of the late Thomas and Anne (Lupinsky) Eusanio; dear brother of Beverly, Gregory (Sandra) Eusanio and the late Thomas B. Eusanio. He was an uncle to Michael (Heather), Theresa Eusanio (Chris Koster), Karen (Tom) Welch, Gregory Jr. and Alexander Eusanio; also survived by aunts, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends. Jerry worked as a Correction Officer for seven years. He will be greatly missed. At Gerald's request, his body was donated to the University of Buffalo Medical School. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 3, 2021.
THANK YOU RICK
Beverly Eusanio
Family
June 3, 2021
I´m very sorry for your loss. I worked with Gerry at Wende Correctional. He was a great guy and will be missed.
Rick Ederer
June 3, 2021
I AM JERRY'S SISTER BEVERLY. JERRY WAS MY BEST FRIEND. I WAS NOT ALWAYS UNDERSTANDING AS I SHOULD HAVE BEEN AND NOW I PAY THE PRICE OF SORROW. I MISS JERRY VERY MUCH.
Beverly Eusanio
June 3, 2021
