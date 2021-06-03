EUSANIO - Gerald J.

Passed away June 1, 2021, at age 66. Son of the late Thomas and Anne (Lupinsky) Eusanio; dear brother of Beverly, Gregory (Sandra) Eusanio and the late Thomas B. Eusanio. He was an uncle to Michael (Heather), Theresa Eusanio (Chris Koster), Karen (Tom) Welch, Gregory Jr. and Alexander Eusanio; also survived by aunts, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends. Jerry worked as a Correction Officer for seven years. He will be greatly missed. At Gerald's request, his body was donated to the University of Buffalo Medical School. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 3, 2021.