Gerald F. CLOUTIER
CLOUTIER - Gerald F.
Of Amherst, entered into rest October 21, 2020. Beloved husband of 33 years to Audrey M. (nee Rogers) Cloutier; devoted father of Robert D. Potratz, James A. Potratz and Laura A. (Franklin) Thompson; cherished grandfather of ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Emile and Dina Cloutier; dear brother of the late Lorraine (late Francis) Jacques, late Edmund (late Bonnie) Cloutier; brother-in-law of Robert Rogers; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Friday from 2-6 PM, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. Mr. Cloutier was an Army veteran of the Korean War and a retiree of the Exolon Company, with 32 years of service. Share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
