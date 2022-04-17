Menu
Gerald E. HAAS
HAAS - Gerald E.
Age 81, of Sun City, FL, passed away on April 7, 2022. Born on April 20, 1940 in Buffalo, NY, he is survived by his beloved partner of 22 years, Colleen Callahan; son, Michael Haas (Laura), daughter, Jenifer (Stewart) Hurdiss, and grandchildren Madeline (Guy) Dalziel, Mollie Haas, and Logan Hurdiss. Predeceased by his parents Edward and Clara Haas and siblings. He enjoyed making artistic creations and sharing them with others. He also loved nature photography and he will be missed by many. No arrangements.


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.
