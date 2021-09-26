Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gerald H. "Jerry" Haefner
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street
West Seneca, NY
Haefner - Gerald H. "Jerry"
Of Holland, NY, formerly of West Seneca, NY. Beloved husband of Pamela (nee Ellis); dearest father of Thomas (Mary Lou), Paul, and Joseph (Jane) Haefner, Garth (Lia) Hewitt, David Haefner and Pamela (Michael) McChesney; cherished grandfather of Jessica (Torrey) Hoxie, Alyx Gardner, Kyle McChesney, Jonah, Noah, Justus and Thomas Haefner, Jacob and Nicholas McChesney, Laura Haefner and Breanna Hewitt; loving Papa of Odin, Bjorn, Torben and Rorik Hoxie and Archer and Anthem Gardener; dear brother of Richard Haefner and predeceased by four siblings; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Saturday, October 2, 2021, from 1-7 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY, where a Celebration of Life will follow at 7 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Online condolences and donations may be shared at
www.hoyfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY
Oct
2
Celebration of Life
7:00p.m.
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Pam & Family,We were so sorry to hear of Jerrys Passing but know he is at peace. You have Our Sympathy and Love and are in our Prayers. Pam you did everything humanly possible for him and hope you find comfort in knowing that.
George & Pat Weber
Friend
October 17, 2021
May God bless you in your time of sorrow
Carol Fridmann
Family
September 27, 2021
Tom, Paul and Joe, Sorry to hear of your loss. You have my deepest sympathy and prayers.
Robert Napierala
Other
September 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results