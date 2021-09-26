Haefner - Gerald H. "Jerry"Of Holland, NY, formerly of West Seneca, NY. Beloved husband of Pamela (nee Ellis); dearest father of Thomas (Mary Lou), Paul, and Joseph (Jane) Haefner, Garth (Lia) Hewitt, David Haefner and Pamela (Michael) McChesney; cherished grandfather of Jessica (Torrey) Hoxie, Alyx Gardner, Kyle McChesney, Jonah, Noah, Justus and Thomas Haefner, Jacob and Nicholas McChesney, Laura Haefner and Breanna Hewitt; loving Papa of Odin, Bjorn, Torben and Rorik Hoxie and Archer and Anthem Gardener; dear brother of Richard Haefner and predeceased by four siblings; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Saturday, October 2, 2021, from 1-7 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY, where a Celebration of Life will follow at 7 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Online condolences and donations may be shared at