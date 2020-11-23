AMRHEIN - Gerald J., Jr.
Gerald J. Amrhein, Jr., age 63, of the town of Niagara, Saturday (November 21, 2020) suddenly. Mr. Amrhein was born in Buffalo, New York on January 26, 1957. Gerald was a motorcycle enthusiast, United States Army Veteran, retired truck driver for Hazmat, member of LaSalle Sportsmen's Club, and Cataract Cruisers Car Club. In his spare time he was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed his camp with family and friends, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and magnet fishing. Gerald was predeceased by his mother Patricia (Nicpon) Amrhein. Gerald is survived by his wife Tina (Wood) Amrhein; father of Gerald J. (Rachel) Amhrein, III; and Shawn (Rachael) Amrhein; stepfather of Angelina Aquilina; brother of Susan (Mitchell) Daunce; grandfather of Ashley, Gerald, IV; Jacob, and Julianna; uncle of Nicole Amrhein and Kyle Severino. Friends may call Wednesday, from 4-8 PM, at the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda, NY. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Condolences at www.wattengel.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 23, 2020.