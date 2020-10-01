BEDNARZ - Gerald J. "Bear"
Of Lackawanna; entered into rest September 28, 2020. Beloved husband of 55 years, to Josephine A. (nee Violanti) Bednarz; devoted father of Gerette (Connie Callaway) Bednarz and Michele Bednarz; loving son of the late Anna (late Sam) Slack; and son-in-law of the late Joseph and Vincenzina Violanti; dear brother-in-law of the late Mamie (late Eugene) Kusmierz and the late Louis (Rita) Violanti; loving Uncle Jerry of many nieces and nephews; also survived by cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday, from 3-7 PM, where prayers will be held on Saturday morning, at 9 o'clock. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Queen of Angels Church, at 10 o'clock. Mr. Bednarz was a Navy veteran, member of American Legion Matthew Glab Post #1477 and the U.A.W. #897. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made in Bear's memory to a charity of your choice
