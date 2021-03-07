JOACHIMIAK - Gerald R.
Passed away on February 27, 2021. He was born in Buffalo, NY on July 31,1937 to the late Stephen and Victoria (Klamborowski) Joachimiak. Jerry grew up on the old Polish East Side of Buffalo, later moving to the Kaisertown/Cityline area, and then to West Seneca, where he graduated from West Seneca High School in 1954. He married his loving wife Ellen (Shields) on October 26, 1963 and they had three children. He was part owner/operator of South Park Auto Glass, a two-generation family owned business located in South Buffalo. He later worked as Assistant Service Manager at Sweeney Chevrolet in Clarence, NY. Jerry loved to collect antiques, mostly clocks and music boxes. He also liked classic cars, and owned several throughout his lifetime. Jerry was a past member of the New York Army National Guard, and also had a strong interest in military history. Loving husband of Ellen (Shields) Joachimiak; beloved father of Mark Joachimiak, Renee Joachimiak and Glenn (Laura) Joachimiak; cherished grandfather of Owen Joachimiak. He is also survived by his brother, Dennis Joachimiak, his sister, Marsha Pfeiffer and several nieces and nephews. Friends and relatives may call from 4-7 PM on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at ROSS FUNERAL HOME OF AKRON, 10 Eckerson Ave. A graveside service will take place at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to The Brothers of Mercy Foundation. Visit rossakron.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.