Gerald A. KRAJEWSKI
FUNERAL HOME
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
3025 William Street
Cheektowaga, NY
KRAJEWSKI - Gerald A.
Of Cheektowaga, June 28, 2021. Beloved husband of Linda S. (Weber) Krajewski; dear father of Lynnette (Gene Geroly) Cholewka, Gerald L. (Kristen) Krajewski and Kevin (Tina) Krajewski; cherished grandfather of Ryan, Ashley, Bradley, Juliana, Rinoa, Anthony, Emily, Matthew and the late Lilly Grace; also survived by four great-grandchildren; brother of John (Beverly) Krajewski, Larry Krajewski, and Ann "Tina" Gilbert. Family present at BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St. near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Thursday 3-7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Lawrence Church, 1520 East Delavan Ave., Buffalo, NY, Friday at 9:30 AM (please assemble at church).


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
3025 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY
Jul
2
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. Lawrence Church
1520 East Delavan Ave, Buffalo, NY
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
