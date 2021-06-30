KRAJEWSKI - Gerald A.

Of Cheektowaga, June 28, 2021. Beloved husband of Linda S. (Weber) Krajewski; dear father of Lynnette (Gene Geroly) Cholewka, Gerald L. (Kristen) Krajewski and Kevin (Tina) Krajewski; cherished grandfather of Ryan, Ashley, Bradley, Juliana, Rinoa, Anthony, Emily, Matthew and the late Lilly Grace; also survived by four great-grandchildren; brother of John (Beverly) Krajewski, Larry Krajewski, and Ann "Tina" Gilbert. Family present at BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St. near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Thursday 3-7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Lawrence Church, 1520 East Delavan Ave., Buffalo, NY, Friday at 9:30 AM (please assemble at church).







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 30, 2021.