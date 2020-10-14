CLARK - Gerald L. "Jerry"

Of Angola, NY, October 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Barbara Clark; loving father of Gregory (Vicky) and Jeffrey (late Sarah) Clark; predeceased by his guardian parents, the late Donald and Christine Carbeck; brother-in-law of Jill (late Barry) Gilson; grandfather of Caleb Clark, Corey (Tiffany) Townsend, Alicia (Chris) Jones, Braedyn Empson, McKenna Clark and the late Xzavier; also survived by four great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Thursday from 4-8 PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main St., Angola, NY, where prayers will be held Friday at 9:45 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM in St. Anthony's Church, Farnham, NY. Jerry was a member of the Evans Center Fire Company and St. Anthony's Church. Flowers gratefully declined, memorials may be made to St. Anthony's Church.







Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 14, 2020.