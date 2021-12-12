Lyons - Gerald R. "Roger"
December 5, 2021, of East Aurora, NY. Beloved husband of Geraldine (nee Petrinec); devoted father of James (Marianela), Eileen (Edwin) Martin, Kevin (Helen Gallick), Mary Kate (Steven) Dvorak and the late Anne and Christopher Lyons; loving grandpa of Gabriela, Ana Belen and Teresa Lyons, Mary Therese, Rosalie, Bridget, Louisa and Edwin "Quinn" Martin, Donovan, Jameson, Dylan and Evelyn Dvorak; dear brother of Paul (Joanne), the late John "Jack" Lyons and Patricia Van Dyke and brother-in-law of Mary (late Jay) McCormick, Joan (late Bill) Quinn, Joseph (Katie) Petrinec, Linda (Mike) Mohan, Susan (Larry) Jzersewski, David (Sue) Petrinec, Elaine Grzankowski, Daniel (Lori) Petrinec and the late Michael (Cindy) Petrinec; also survived by many nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held in the spring. Roger was a proud veteran of the Korean War. He was a longtime baseball and basketball coach and high school teacher and DECA Coordinator at Orchard Park High School. He was a very successful golfer, and loved to spend time fishing. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to Food for the Poor, 6401 Lyons Rd., Coconut Creek, FL 33073 or Immaculate Conception School, 510 Oakwood Ave., East Aurora, NY 14052. Condolences may be shared online at www.woodfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.