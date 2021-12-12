Menu
Gerald R. "Roger" Lyons
FUNERAL HOME
Wood Funeral Home
784 Main Street
East Aurora, NY
Lyons - Gerald R. "Roger"
December 5, 2021, of East Aurora, NY. Beloved husband of Geraldine (nee Petrinec); devoted father of James (Marianela), Eileen (Edwin) Martin, Kevin (Helen Gallick), Mary Kate (Steven) Dvorak and the late Anne and Christopher Lyons; loving grandpa of Gabriela, Ana Belen and Teresa Lyons, Mary Therese, Rosalie, Bridget, Louisa and Edwin "Quinn" Martin, Donovan, Jameson, Dylan and Evelyn Dvorak; dear brother of Paul (Joanne), the late John "Jack" Lyons and Patricia Van Dyke and brother-in-law of Mary (late Jay) McCormick, Joan (late Bill) Quinn, Joseph (Katie) Petrinec, Linda (Mike) Mohan, Susan (Larry) Jzersewski, David (Sue) Petrinec, Elaine Grzankowski, Daniel (Lori) Petrinec and the late Michael (Cindy) Petrinec; also survived by many nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held in the spring. Roger was a proud veteran of the Korean War. He was a longtime baseball and basketball coach and high school teacher and DECA Coordinator at Orchard Park High School. He was a very successful golfer, and loved to spend time fishing. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to Food for the Poor, 6401 Lyons Rd., Coconut Creek, FL 33073 or Immaculate Conception School, 510 Oakwood Ave., East Aurora, NY 14052. Condolences may be shared online at www.woodfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Wood Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
Sending my sincere condolences to the Lyons family. May you get through this difficult time through prayers and the comfort of family and friends. Mr Lyons was an amazing person and DECA teacher who left lasting impressions with all of his students.
JoAnn Harig, DECA 1981
School
December 19, 2021
My prayers are with the entire family. Lots of memories from Sycamore St. Memories will be treasured.. Elaine
Elaine Harris
December 16, 2021
Paul: i remember the time you wore his tie. you and your family were always the best Ladner st. forever
Joe Hennigan
December 12, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the Lyons Family. I will miss seeing Roger at morning Mass at Immaculate Conception Church. He was always a gentleman and a gentle man. Rest In Peace, Roger
Marlene Flury
Other
December 12, 2021
