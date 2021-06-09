Menu
Gerald P. MANGAN
Mangan - Gerald P. "Jerry"
Of Venice, Florida, born and raised in Niagara Falls, NY. Passed away, after a brief illness, on June 1, 2021 at the age of 59. Jerry was a loving son of the late Gerald and Yvonne (Poirier) Mangan; beloved brother of the late George N. Mangan; dearest brother of Michele (Bernard E. Bauman), Renetta Mangan Rolling, Yvonne (Richard DeMarco); cherished Uncle of John, Jessica, Michele, Jennifer, Sherri, Jerald, Richard, Patrick, George, and Timothy. Jerry is also survived by many close childhood friends and within the "running community." A Celebration of Life in will be held at a later date Venice, FL, and Buffalo, NY. Donations can be made in memory of Jerry to Camp Good Days and Special Times.


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 9, 2021.
R.I.P. buffalo state track team mate. lots of laughs and a few beers at the 5ks. coach collopy awaits your arrival.
gary sheehan
School
June 10, 2021
