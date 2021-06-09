Mangan - Gerald P. "Jerry"

Of Venice, Florida, born and raised in Niagara Falls, NY. Passed away, after a brief illness, on June 1, 2021 at the age of 59. Jerry was a loving son of the late Gerald and Yvonne (Poirier) Mangan; beloved brother of the late George N. Mangan; dearest brother of Michele (Bernard E. Bauman), Renetta Mangan Rolling, Yvonne (Richard DeMarco); cherished Uncle of John, Jessica, Michele, Jennifer, Sherri, Jerald, Richard, Patrick, George, and Timothy. Jerry is also survived by many close childhood friends and within the "running community." A Celebration of Life in will be held at a later date Venice, FL, and Buffalo, NY. Donations can be made in memory of Jerry to Camp Good Days and Special Times.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 9, 2021.