MARTER - Gerald
Of Williamsville, NY, passed away on September 24, 2020. He was 90. Gerald was born on April 24, 1930. He was a graduate of Kenmore High School, a veteran of the Korean War, and had a long career with Westinghouse Electric Corporation. He lived in the Buffalo area for his entire life, spending much of his free time at his cottage in Port Severn, Ontario. He was a volunteer at Roswell Park Cancer Center and active at Kenmore Presbyterian Church. Jerry was also a member of the Lederhosen Ski Club. He always gave great attention to his beloved dogs and put extraordinary effort into his relationships with family and friends. He was very adventurous and loved to travel. Gerald is preceded in death by his parents, Adolph (Cy) and Dorothy Marter, and his sister Janet Tiedman. He is survived by his three nephews, Alan Tiedman, Jr., David Tiedman, and Paul Tiedman (and wife, Tracey). He has five great-nieces and nephews: Sarah, Michaela, Lindsey, Leah, and Mitchell. A private service will be held for family members. Arrangements by (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com