MASKER - Gerald Seely
January 8, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Natalie M. (nee Pollack) Masker; dearest father of Sally Ann (Neal) Ginsberg; cherished grandfather of Michael Seely Ginsberg, Katerina Samantha Ginsberg, and Elijah Paul Ginsberg; dear son of the late Seely and Marjorie (nee Baker) Masker; dear brother of Ruth (Bob) Fuller and Arthur (Martha) Masker; also survived by three nieces and one nephew. The family will be present Friday, January 14th from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner Hopkins Road) where a funeral service will be held Saturday at 10 AM. Family and friends are also invited to join the family via livestream at https://my.gather.app/remember/gerald-masker
. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, donations may be made to the American Heart Association
or the American Lung Association
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 11, 2022.