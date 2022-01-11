Menu
Gerald Seely MASKER
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive
Williamsville, NY
MASKER - Gerald Seely
January 8, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Natalie M. (nee Pollack) Masker; dearest father of Sally Ann (Neal) Ginsberg; cherished grandfather of Michael Seely Ginsberg, Katerina Samantha Ginsberg, and Elijah Paul Ginsberg; dear son of the late Seely and Marjorie (nee Baker) Masker; dear brother of Ruth (Bob) Fuller and Arthur (Martha) Masker; also survived by three nieces and one nephew. The family will be present Friday, January 14th from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner Hopkins Road) where a funeral service will be held Saturday at 10 AM. Family and friends are also invited to join the family via livestream at https://my.gather.app/remember/gerald-masker. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, donations may be made to the American Heart Association or the American Lung Association. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville, NY
Jan
14
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville, NY
Jan
15
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville, NY
Jan
15
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
livestream
https://my.gather.app/remember/gerald-masker, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jerry first hired me in 1983 and we stayed in contact right up to the end. He was the smartest person that I ever knew, the best boss ever, and an absolutely wonderful friend. But I will especially miss him sneaking up behind me at work and messing up my hair!
Don Gravelle
Friend
January 13, 2022
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
January 13, 2022
I knew Jerry when we were at Comptek Research. I had great respect for him as a software and hardware engineer; he was a genius! He was also a wonderful person and I cherish the times we spent together.
John R Cummings
Work
January 13, 2022
We are so sorry to hear of Mr. Masker´s passing. We live a few doors down and would chat often while he walked Georgie. Sending our sincerest condolences. May his memory be for a blessing.
David and Erika Rosen
January 12, 2022
I worked with Gerry for quite a few years while at Comptek Research. He was a mentor and a gentlemen and I will be forever grateful for his gentle guidance and determination. Just a wonderful guy, who even took pictures at my wedding. Rest in peace and know you helped many of us along the way. Our condolences and love.
Carl Bell, Ponte Vedra, Florida
Work
January 12, 2022
I worked with Jerry at Barrister for over 15 years. I was quite a bit younger but we always could make each other smile. He was a brilliant man and made me a better person to have known him. My sincerest condolences.
Glenn Kijewski
Work
January 11, 2022
