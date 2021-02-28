McGREEVY - Gerald
Of South Buffalo, NY, February 25, 2021. Father of Peter Kalenda (Logan Rath); son of the late Joseph J., Sr. and Anna E. (Galenti) McGreevy; brother of Joseph J. (Cynthia) McGreevy, James P. (Jean) McGreevy, Colleen M. (Mark) Antonio and the late Paul T. McGreevy; also survived by nieces and a nephew. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Mr. McGreevy was a U.S. Air Force veteran. Arrangements made by: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.