Gerald McGREEVY
McGREEVY - Gerald
Of South Buffalo, NY, February 25, 2021. Father of Peter Kalenda (Logan Rath); son of the late Joseph J., Sr. and Anna E. (Galenti) McGreevy; brother of Joseph J. (Cynthia) McGreevy, James P. (Jean) McGreevy, Colleen M. (Mark) Antonio and the late Paul T. McGreevy; also survived by nieces and a nephew. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Mr. McGreevy was a U.S. Air Force veteran. Arrangements made by: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.
3 Entries
I am so sorry! I did not know..prayers to you all.
Robert Bateau
March 1, 2021
Jerry was the best man at our wedding 20 years ago. He was a real character and had many laughs with him. He will be missed. Prayers to his loved ones.
Steve and Chris Adamski
February 28, 2021
Praying for comfort and consolation for Jerry´s family during this most difficult time.
Frank Bifaro
February 28, 2021
