I was shocked to say the least to hear of Jerry’s passing as we had just spoken recently and he gave no clues.



His friendship and memories will always live on in my memory with the happy thoughts of all the fun times we shared together.



During our last conversation we were talking about the amazing time we had on our cruise to Hawaii in 2013 & how it was his best vacation ever and he was hoping to go back some day.

Lee Hager Friend December 15, 2021