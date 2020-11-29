Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gerald P. WHALEN
WHALEN - Gerald P.
Of South Buffalo, NY, November 21, 2020. Loving companion of Ellen Beiring and family; father of Amber Hesson; grandfather of Savannah Lowry; beloved son of Marian F. (late Casimir) Lazickas and the late Gerald C. Whalen; brother of Deborah (Michael) Russell, Sandra Whalen (Richard Umhauer) and James Whalen (Mary Kay Fahey); also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Mr. Whalen was retired from the Buffalo Fire Department as a Lieutenant after 30 years of service. Arrangements by: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.