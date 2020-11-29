WHALEN - Gerald P.
Of South Buffalo, NY, November 21, 2020. Loving companion of Ellen Beiring and family; father of Amber Hesson; grandfather of Savannah Lowry; beloved son of Marian F. (late Casimir) Lazickas and the late Gerald C. Whalen; brother of Deborah (Michael) Russell, Sandra Whalen (Richard Umhauer) and James Whalen (Mary Kay Fahey); also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Mr. Whalen was retired from the Buffalo Fire Department as a Lieutenant after 30 years of service. Arrangements by: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.