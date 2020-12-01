HARTEL - Gerald Patrick, Sr. "Jerry"
November 28, 2020, of Lockport, NY. Beloved husband of Sharon (nee Meyer) Hartel; devoted father of Gerald Patrick Hartel Jr., Joseph Scott Hartel, Sherry Lyn Hartel, and Jennifer (Michael) Ann Kraus; cherished grandfather of seven grandchildren; loving brother of Donald, Arthur, Ronald, Paul, Cathleen Geary, and Peter; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. Friends received Wednesday, December 2, from 5-8 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 1340 Union Road, West Seneca, NY 14224. To ensure safety and health of family and guests, please wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Capacity restrictions may delay entry. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Visiting Nurses Association, 650 Airborne Pkwy., Cheektowaga, NY 14225. Jerry's family also requests that to honor Jerry, please do a random act of kindness. Condolences and donations at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 1, 2020.