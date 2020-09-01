PFOHL - Gerald "Gary"

Entered into eternal rest Friday, August 28, 2020. Loving husband of Janice (Fitzery) Pfohl; devoted father of Tara (Kevin) Wright; grandfather of Lauren (Curtis), Alex (I'keliha), Amanda, Daniel and Joshua; great-grandfather of Madelyn and Isaiah; son of the late Louis and Ruth Pfohl; dear son-in-law of the late Josephine (Judy) Fitzery; cherished brother of Barbara (Erwin) Beckinghausen, Louis (Francine), Mark (Moreen), Christopher (Rebecca), Mary Jo Bennett and the late Leland Pfohl; brother-in-law of Judy (Thomas) Michaels; loving "Uncle Gary" to their children and grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by his many "Pfohl" nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends. Gary was a proud veteran of the US Army, serving two tours in Vietnam. He also served in the NY Army National Guard. He was an avid fisherman, loved to travel and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Gary was a member of the Father Baker's Knights of Columbus, Hamburg American Legion Post #527 and the NYS Walleye Association. Visitation at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, Wednesday from 3-7PM. Mass of Christian Burial, Thursday at 10AM at Blessed John Paul II Church, 2052 Lakeview Rd., Lakeview, NY. (Please assemble in church.) Burial at Lakeside Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 1, 2020.