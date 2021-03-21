Menu
Gerald J. PIASECKI
PIASECKI - Gerald J.
Of Hicksville, OH, formerly of Buffalo, NY. Passed on Friday, March 12, 2021. Husband of the late Debra Piasecki (nee Moore); father of the late Thomas PIasecki, Richard (Kim), David, Duanne and John (Caitylyn) PIasecki; grandfather of seven and great-grandfather of four; son of the late John R. Piasecki and late Irene (nee Karaszewski); brother of Judy (late Gerard) Rath, Ronald (late Linda) and Larry. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Michaels Church in Hicksville, OH, on March 18, 2021. Please consider memorials to the Hicksville Council of the Knights of Columbus, or the Boy Scouts Troop #216. Arrangements by AUDUBON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.
