Gerald T. PRENATT Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
James E. Grace Funeral Home, Inc.
335 Ontario Street
Buffalo, NY
PRENATT - Gerald T., Sr.
March 30, 2022; beloved husband of the late Rosemary; dear father of James (Patricia) Prenatt, Catherine Piore, Karen Zaccaria (Mitch), Nancy (Steve) Popovich, Mark (Jackie) Prenatt, Carolyn (Steve) Murzynowski and the late Gerald Jr.; survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother of Michael (Maureen), Kevin Prenatt, Lori (Raymond) Maedl, William (late Barbara) Prenatt and the late Gregory, Richard (survived by Jackie) Prenatt; survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may assemble in the office parking lot of Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 800 Pine Ridge Rd., Cheektowaga, Tuesday, April 5th at 10:30 AM for a 11 AM service. James E. Grace Funeral Home, Inc.


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
James E. Grace Funeral Home, Inc.
