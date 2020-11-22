Noonan - Gerald R.
Of Hamburg, NY, November 14, 2020. Loving father of James (Lisa) and Laurie Noonan; dearest brother of Robert (Louise) and the late Diana Noonan; cherished grandfather of Eva, Andrew "Max", Seamus, Maura and Guilia. Also survived by nieces, nephews and friends. He was a proud Air Force veteran. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by HOY FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.