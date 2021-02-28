Menu
Gerald C. ROBERTS Jr.
W.S. Davis Inc Funeral Home
358 W. Main St
Arcade, NY
ROBERTS - Gerald C., Jr.
Age 90, of Java Center, NY passed away February 26, 2021. Beloved husband of Esther (Hoyt) Roberts; loving father of Michael, Patrick (Becky) and Daniel (Judy) Roberts; grandfather of Nicholas, Madison, Matthew, Aidan, Bridget and Kerry; brother of the late Patricia Hartmayer and James Roberts; also survived by several nieces and nephews. There will be no calling hours. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life will be held after COVID-19 restrictions are removed. Arrangements completed by W.S. DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, Arcade. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorials may be sent to Home Care & Hospice, 563 W. Main St., Arcade, NY 14009 or to the Arcade VFW, 550 W. Main St., Arcade, NY 14009. Online condolences offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com


We are so sorry to hear of Gerry´s passing. A great guy, and a lot of fun to be around. We will surely miss him and his kidding around. Esther, our thoughts, prayers and condolences are with you and the boys in these sad times. A big loss for us all. God bless, and take care, Dan & Donna
Dan & Donna Hyman
March 2, 2021
