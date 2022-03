ROBERTS - Gerald C., Jr.Age 90, of Java Center, NY passed away February 26, 2021. Beloved husband of Esther (Hoyt) Roberts; loving father of Michael, Patrick (Becky) and Daniel (Judy) Roberts; grandfather of Nicholas, Madison, Matthew, Aidan, Bridget and Kerry; brother of the late Patricia Hartmayer and James Roberts; also survived by several nieces and nephews. There will be no calling hours. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life will be held after COVID-19 restrictions are removed. Arrangements completed by W.S. DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, Arcade. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorials may be sent to Home Care & Hospice, 563 W. Main St., Arcade, NY 14009 or to the Arcade VFW, 550 W. Main St., Arcade, NY 14009. Online condolences offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com