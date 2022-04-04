RUSINSKI - Gerald E. "Jerry"
April 2nd, 2022, unexpectedly, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of 39 years to Susan M. (nee Szeluga); loving father of Jessica (Jody) Foster, Maria (Tom) Heftka, the late Robert Zielinski and two stepdaughters; cherished grandfather of twelve grandchildren; devoted brother of Roger (Donna) Rusinski; dearest brother-in-law of Donna (Ronald) Padwater; also survived by nieces and nephews. Jerry was a proud U.S. Army veteran, that served in the Vietnam War and loved being around his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Tuesday from 4-8 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (two blocks south of William St.), where a Prayer Service will be held at 7:30 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Please leave condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 4, 2022.