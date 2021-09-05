SHEREMETA - Gerald W.
Of Buffalo, NY, September 2, 2021. Beloved son of the late Thomas and Betty J. (Spencer) Sheremeta; brother of David (Lorri), Steven (Marion) and Richard (Joanne) Sheremeta; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.