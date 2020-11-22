Hammond - Geraldine B. "Gigi" (nee Bauder)

Of Hamburg, NY, November 18, 2020 at the age of 99. Beloved wife of the late Donald C. Hammond; Dear mother of Mary Lou (late Paul) Woodhouse, Donna Hammond (late Willard) Parker, and James (Patricia) Hammond; Loving grandmother of Duane Woodhouse, Tammy Schmidt (Woodhouse), Allison Parker Koch, and Nicholas Parker. Great-grandmother of Hunter and Grace Schmidt. Predeceased by her sister Beatrice (late Lewis) Becker. Survived by nephews and a niece. Gerry loved her family, the holidays, the Buffalo Bills, spending winters in Florida with Don, her flower gardens, golfing, and a good cold beer! The family offers a heartfelt thank you to the staff at The Pines in Machias for their kind and loving care. Private Interment in Hillcrest Cemetery. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC.







To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.