Geraldine Bonk
BONK - Geraldine
(nee Rutkowski)
Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest October 4, 2020. Beloved wife of Norman Sr.; devoted mother of David (John), Jeffrey (Mary Beth) and Norman Jr.; cherished grandmother of Sophie, Katie and Abbie; daughter of the late Harry and Mary (nee Garwol) Rutkowski; dear sister of Barbara (late Leo), Wayne Sr. (Carol) and Dana (Wayne); survived by many loving nieces and nephews; fond lifelong friend of Mary Sloma. No prior visitation. Funeral Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.
