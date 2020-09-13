BUONO - Geraldine "Geri"
Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest on September 9, 2020. Loving daughter of the late Anthony and Edith Buono; dear sister of Phyllis (Werner) Frierson-Funkenhauser, Catherine (Michael Guagenti) Scelsi and the late Joan (Syd) Sarow; dear aunt of Ronald Eason, Corey Scelsi, the late David Eason (Martin) and little Maxie; dear niece of Nicki Keane; cherished friend of Cindy Zappo; also survived by many cousins and friends. Geri was a member of the Sodality and was a Eucharistic Minister at St. Peter and Paul Church and was also active in the teachers union. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2020.