Geraldine "Geri" BUONO
BUONO - Geraldine "Geri"
Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest on September 9, 2020. Loving daughter of the late Anthony and Edith Buono; dear sister of Phyllis (Werner) Frierson-Funkenhauser, Catherine (Michael Guagenti) Scelsi and the late Joan (Syd) Sarow; dear aunt of Ronald Eason, Corey Scelsi, the late David Eason (Martin) and little Maxie; dear niece of Nicki Keane; cherished friend of Cindy Zappo; also survived by many cousins and friends. Geri was a member of the Sodality and was a Eucharistic Minister at St. Peter and Paul Church and was also active in the teachers union. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2020.
