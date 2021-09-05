Menu
Geraldine E. CURRY
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Buffalo Chapel
102 Linwood Avenue
Buffalo, NY
CURRY - Geraldine E.
(nee Morton)
Entered into rest peacefully August 29, 2021. Beloved wife of the late John W. Curry, Sr.; devoted mother of Gregory (late Gwendolyn), John W., Jr. (late Linda), Genice, Roderick, James (Gwendolyn), Phillis Curry and Janice (Richard) Goodman and the late Rufus S. and Jeffery A. Curry; adored grandmother of 30 grandchildren; cherished great-grandmother of 64 great-grandchildren and 24 great-great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Grover and Birdie Morton; dear sister of Grover C. (Thelma) Morton, Jr. and the late Rosalind (late Fred) Bernard, Calvin (late Leona) (Anni Ruth), Eugene and Greta Morton; Geraldine is also survived by many dear friends and relatives. Relatives and friends may visit the Deliverance Temple, 177 Sherman St., Buffalo, NY, Tuesday from 11 AM-12 PM with a Funeral Service immediately to follow. Interment at Mt. Calvary. Please share your condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
7
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Deliverance Temple
177 Sherman St., Buffalo, NY
Sep
7
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Deliverance Temple
177 Sherman St, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Buffalo Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Queen Curry always had a kind word or words of wisdom to share. Thank you for all the advice and laughs over the years. You will truly be missed. God bless and keep the Curry family.
Wanda Clinton
Family
September 9, 2021
To Curry family Our thoughts and prayers are with you all blessings
Bobby & Diane
Friend
September 8, 2021
My deepest condolences to the family my prayers are with you all at this time
Tonetta Hawkins
September 7, 2021
Angel m Blackwell
September 6, 2021
Beautiful soul, great Sunday school teacher! She will be truly missed!
Shavonne Parker
Other
September 6, 2021
I loved Queen Curry and I´m praying for all of you. Love you Janice and Phyllis keeping you lifted in prayThe Queen is with the King. Love all of you
Katherine Thomas
Family
September 6, 2021
