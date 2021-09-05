CURRY - Geraldine E.
(nee Morton)
Entered into rest peacefully August 29, 2021. Beloved wife of the late John W. Curry, Sr.; devoted mother of Gregory (late Gwendolyn), John W., Jr. (late Linda), Genice, Roderick, James (Gwendolyn), Phillis Curry and Janice (Richard) Goodman and the late Rufus S. and Jeffery A. Curry; adored grandmother of 30 grandchildren; cherished great-grandmother of 64 great-grandchildren and 24 great-great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Grover and Birdie Morton; dear sister of Grover C. (Thelma) Morton, Jr. and the late Rosalind (late Fred) Bernard, Calvin (late Leona) (Anni Ruth), Eugene and Greta Morton; Geraldine is also survived by many dear friends and relatives. Relatives and friends may visit the Deliverance Temple, 177 Sherman St., Buffalo, NY, Tuesday from 11 AM-12 PM with a Funeral Service immediately to follow. Interment at Mt. Calvary. Please share your condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.