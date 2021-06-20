It's been a year since we lost you as a daughter, interpeter for Grandma, sister, mother grandmother and aunt to numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. We will never forget you for all you have done for all of us and your baking skills that you had. We know that you are at peace with Mom Dad Sam & David, but you will never be forgotten. Love, Your sister Joyce.

Joyce Schaaf June 21, 2021