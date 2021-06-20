Menu
Geraldine M. DiCARLO
Amigone Funeral Home- Delaware Chapel
1132 Delaware Avenue
Buffalo, NY
DiCARLO - Geraldine M.
(nee Muscarella)
Passed away on June 2, 2020, at the age 81. Family and friends are invited Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 9 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Benedict Church, 1317 Eggert Rd. (at Main St.), Eggertsville, NY. If so desired, memorials may be made in Geraldine's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on Geraldine's Tribute Page online at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
29
Mass of Christian Burial
9:00a.m.
St. Benedict Church
1317 Eggert Rd. (at Main St.), Eggertsville, NY
Amigone Funeral Home- Delaware Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
It's been a year since we lost you as a daughter, interpeter for Grandma, sister, mother grandmother and aunt to numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. We will never forget you for all you have done for all of us and your baking skills that you had. We know that you are at peace with Mom Dad Sam & David, but you will never be forgotten. Love, Your sister Joyce.
Joyce Schaaf
June 21, 2021
