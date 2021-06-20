DiCARLO - Geraldine M.
(nee Muscarella)
Passed away on June 2, 2020, at the age 81. Family and friends are invited Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 9 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Benedict Church, 1317 Eggert Rd. (at Main St.), Eggertsville, NY. If so desired, memorials may be made in Geraldine's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on Geraldine's Tribute Page online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.