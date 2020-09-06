MORAN-HINCA - Geraldine E. (nee Taylor)

September 4, 2020, age 81 of Depew, NY. Beloved wife of 41 years to Richard W. Moran; dearest mother of Sharon (Dave) Bauer, Deborah (James) Rafanowicz, James (Deborah) Hinca, Michelle Robinson (Alex), Mary (Robert) Zent, Sandra Hinca, Geraldine E. Spack (David), Bonnie Shields and William L. Hinca (Paula); dear grandmother of 19 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren; predeceased by brothers and sisters also survived by nieces and nephews. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.