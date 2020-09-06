Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Geraldine E. MORAN-HINCA
MORAN-HINCA - Geraldine E. (nee Taylor)
September 4, 2020, age 81 of Depew, NY. Beloved wife of 41 years to Richard W. Moran; dearest mother of Sharon (Dave) Bauer, Deborah (James) Rafanowicz, James (Deborah) Hinca, Michelle Robinson (Alex), Mary (Robert) Zent, Sandra Hinca, Geraldine E. Spack (David), Bonnie Shields and William L. Hinca (Paula); dear grandmother of 19 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren; predeceased by brothers and sisters also survived by nieces and nephews. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.