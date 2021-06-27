Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Geraldine I. GUGLIUZZA
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
GUGLIUZZA - Geraldine I.
(nee Walter)
Of Buffalo entered into rest on June 20, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Gugliuzza, devoted mother of Gail Gagne and Camille (David Keuker) Smith; cherished grandmother of three including special regards to grandson Steven Keuker; adored great-grandmother of two; loving daughter of the late Raymond and Loretta Walter; also survived by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. A private service was held at the convenience of the family. Interment Holy Sepluchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Geraldine's honor to St. Jude Charities. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Dear Tom & Family, I'm so sorry about Gerry. Hope the rest of the family is well. Love to my cousins.
Cousin Christine Gugliuzza Lamberth (Aunt Mary & Uncle Christy's daughter
June 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results