GUGLIUZZA - Geraldine I.
(nee Walter)
Of Buffalo entered into rest on June 20, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Gugliuzza, devoted mother of Gail Gagne and Camille (David Keuker) Smith; cherished grandmother of three including special regards to grandson Steven Keuker; adored great-grandmother of two; loving daughter of the late Raymond and Loretta Walter; also survived by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. A private service was held at the convenience of the family. Interment Holy Sepluchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Geraldine's honor to St. Jude Charities. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.