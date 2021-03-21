HOROHOE - Geraldine E.
"Jerry" (nee Turner)
Retired North Tonawanda art teacher and community volunteer, who was featured for her voluntarism in The Tonawanda News in 1976, has died at age 91. Mrs. Horohoe, a resident of Kenmore, died March 18, 2021 in Autumn View Health Care following a brief illness. Originally from Mayville, NY, during more than 70 years living in Kenmore, NY, starting with her attendance at Buffalo State Teacher's College and Albright Art School in 1948, Mrs. Horohoe devoted her time to making and teaching arts and crafts and community voluntarism. During the 1950's, Mrs. Horohoe taught art in the Richfield Springs and North Tonawanda School Districts until retiring in 1959 to start a family with husband, attorney Earl T. Horohoe. She earned a Master's Degree and pursued doctoral classes in Art Education at Buffalo State Teacher's College. She was a charter member of the Buffalo Craftsmen in jewelry making and member of the New York State Art Teachers Association and the Museum of Modern Art's National Committee on Art Education. However, retirement from paid employment did not end Mrs. Horohoe's work. In addition to raising four children, Mrs. Horohoe continued to teach arts and crafts in the community during the 1960's and 1970's to adults at the Kenmore Y.W.C.A. and to youth at Kenmore United Methodist Church. Such classes included weaving, copper enamel work, macramé, acrylic painting, pastels, quilling, fabric toy making, and batik. She was a member and annual book sale volunteer for the American Association of University Women during this time, raising scholarship funds for women to pursue higher education. For many years she was one of the top collectors for the annual WNED auction for educational television. Mrs. Horohoe also studied and pursued millinery, tailoring, flower arranging, and water color painting. When hat wearing became outdated, she donated dozens of ladies' hats she had made to Studio Arena Theatre for period play costumes. For many years, she made pottery on a potter's wheel and kiln and developed her own photography at home. She painted in water color with the Niagara River Painters and was a member of the Niagara Frontier Water Color Society and Albright Knox Art Gallery for decades. She painted at home until age 85. A conversation with an older relative in 1973 kindled her interest in family history and local history. In the 1970's Mrs. Horohoe and her family traveled extensively pursuing her family history, leading her to join The General Society of Mayflower Descendants and Governor William Bradford Compact and discover many interesting relatives, including Winston Churchill and Oliver Hazard Perry, among others. She became a charter and life member of the Western New York Genealogical Society and executive board member of the Tonawanda-Kenmore Historical Society, where she was in charge of volunteer staffing of the museum on Knoche Road and designed the commemorative bottles for the Kenmore Diamond Jubilee and Historical Society's Bicentennial project. She was also active in the unsuccessful movement to save the Eberhardt Mansion which housed the Kenmore Y.W.C.A. and is now a parking lot. In addition to teaching and pursuing art and community voluntarism, Mrs. Horohoe was dedicated to her family. She sewed most of her own and her children's clothes and taught her children sewing, gardening, cooking, canning, baking, needlework, arts, crafts, philately and numismatic. She also served as President of the Kenmore West High School P.T.A. and on the Ken-Ton U.F.S.D. Supervisor's Advisory Council, as well as in many other volunteer roles in the Ken-Ton schools through the 1980's. In the 1980's, Mrs. Horohoe took classes at Canisius College in subjects she had not studied in college, such as women's history and the environment. Mrs. Horohoe was a member of Kenmore United Methodist Church since 1948 and of Corinthian Class, Friendship Circle and Piecemakers, and volunteered her talents, such as creating a creche for the church. For many years, she was the Sunshine person for the church, a tradition she continued to the end, as an ambassador for new residents at Brookdale Kenmore, her last residence.
Mrs. Horohoe was united in marriage to Earl T. Horohoe in 1952, who predeceased her in 1995. She is survived by three daughters, Dr. Martha M. Horohoe (Dr. Keith Dackson), Priscilla Anne Gaspar (Jon), Kathleen E. Horohoe, Esq. (Dr. Michael Lahood), one son, Michael P. Horohoe, and five grandsons (Eric M. Gaspar, William Bradford Lahood, Alexander M. Lahood, Roy M. Lahood and Brandon T. Gaspar). Donations in Mrs. Horohoe's memory may be made to Kenmore United Methodist Church or Buffalo Academy of the Sacred Heart for art scholarships. Arrangements by LESTER H. WEDEKINDT FUNERAL HOME, INC. Services will be private due to the pandemic. Please share your condolences and memories online at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
