ALESSI
ALESSI - Geraldine J. "Gerry"
October 8, 2020, age 75, beloved daughter of the late Frank and Eleanora (nee Giaquinto) Alessi; dear sister of Anthony J. (late Marjorie Stein) Alessi and Frank J. (Angela) Alessi of San Diego, CA; loving aunt of Frank Alessi, Jr. and Mary Alessi; cherished cousin of Rosalie (Bruce) Mikesh; niece of Rose (late Albert) Liuni. Gerry graduated New Paltz Central High School in 1962, received a Bachelors at Marist College in Poughkeepsie, NY in 1975, taught grade school for several years at Catholic Schools in Poughkeepsie, was a devoted Catholic, was an abstract painter and loved animals and flowers. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, October 16th at 10:00 AM from St. Andrews Church, 1525 Sheridan Dr., Kenmore. All are asked to assemble at church. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Arrangements by GRECO FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.