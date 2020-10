ALESSIALESSI - Geraldine J. "Gerry"October 8, 2020, age 75, beloved daughter of the late Frank and Eleanora (nee Giaquinto) Alessi; dear sister of Anthony J. (late Marjorie Stein) Alessi and Frank J. (Angela) Alessi of San Diego, CA; loving aunt of Frank Alessi, Jr. and Mary Alessi; cherished cousin of Rosalie (Bruce) Mikesh; niece of Rose (late Albert) Liuni. Gerry graduated New Paltz Central High School in 1962, received a Bachelors at Marist College in Poughkeepsie, NY in 1975, taught grade school for several years at Catholic Schools in Poughkeepsie, was a devoted Catholic, was an abstract painter and loved animals and flowers. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, October 16th at 10:00 AM from St. Andrews Church, 1525 Sheridan Dr., Kenmore. All are asked to assemble at church. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Arrangements by GRECO FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com