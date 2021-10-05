Menu
Geraldine F. MAJEWICZ-ROBERTS
FUNERAL HOME
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street
Lancaster, NY
MAJEWICZ-ROBERTS -
Geraldine F. (nee Bobeck)
Of Lancaster, NY, October 4, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Bronislaus Majewicz and the late Fredrick Roberts; loving mother of James (Deborah) Roberts, Lisa (Stephen) Leszczynski and the late Janice (Iris) Roberts-Noney; dearest grandmother of James J. (Jaime) Roberts, Rachel and Jason Roberts-Noney, Corey, Katelyn, Brandon and Matthew Leszczynski; great-grandmother of Ivory and Giovanni; sister of the late Joseph (Joanne) Bobeck; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Wednesday from 3-7 PM with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated Thursday, at 10:30 AM, at St. John Gualbert Church, 83 Gualbert Ave., Buffalo, NY 14211. Please assemble at church. Condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street, Lancaster, NY
Oct
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. John Gualbert Church
83 Gualbert Ave., Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
Deepest sympathy Mary Joanne R
October 6, 2021
SHE WILL BE GREATLYISSED BY ALL. SUCH A BEAUTIFUL SOUL AND PILLAR OF THE FAMILY. AUNT GERRIE WAS GENEROUS TO ALL AND QUICK WITH A SMILE. HEAVEN HAS TRULY GAINED ANOTHER ANGEL. PLEASE CONTINUE TO WATCH OVER YOUR FAMILY. MUCH LOVE MARY JOANNE AND RICH
Joanne Schmigiel Roberts
Family
October 6, 2021
