MAJEWICZ-ROBERTS -
Geraldine F. (nee Bobeck)
Of Lancaster, NY, October 4, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Bronislaus Majewicz and the late Fredrick Roberts; loving mother of James (Deborah) Roberts, Lisa (Stephen) Leszczynski and the late Janice (Iris) Roberts-Noney; dearest grandmother of James J. (Jaime) Roberts, Rachel and Jason Roberts-Noney, Corey, Katelyn, Brandon and Matthew Leszczynski; great-grandmother of Ivory and Giovanni; sister of the late Joseph (Joanne) Bobeck; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Wednesday from 3-7 PM with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated Thursday, at 10:30 AM, at St. John Gualbert Church, 83 Gualbert Ave., Buffalo, NY 14211. Please assemble at church. Condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 5, 2021.