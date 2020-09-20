Malczewski - Geraldine (nee Newhouse) September 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Leonard; devoted mother of the late Mark Malczewski; dear sister of Doris (late Paul E.) Faulise, and Lawrence (late Ann) Newhouse, also survived by nieces and nephews. Mrs. Malczewski was a member of the OLC Mothers Club, Sacred Heart Card Club, lifelong member of Blessed John XXIII Rosary Society, and an avid casino player. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church Monday at 10 AM (please assemble at church). Arrangements by BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME INC.