Malczewski - Geraldine

(nee Newhouse)

September 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Leonard; devoted mother of the late Mark Malczewski; dear sister of Doris (late Paul E.) Faulise, and Lawrence (late Ann) Newhouse, also survived by nieces and nephews. Mrs. Malczewski was a member of the OLC Mothers Club, Sacred Heart Card Club, lifelong member of Blessed John XXIII Rosary Society, and an avid casino player. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church Monday at 10 AM (please assemble at church). Arrangements by BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME INC.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.