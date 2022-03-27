MARTIN - Geraldine A. (nee Petko)
March 19, 2022, of Clarence, NY. Beloved wife of the late Philip J. Martin; dearest mother of Karen Martin McMahon, Lisa (Roy) Henrickson and Kristin (Sean) Willett; dearest Nana of Benjamin, Cameron, Madelynn, Ethan and Charlotte; loving daughter of the late Chester and Veronica Petko; sister of Connie (late Tom) Eaton; also survived by cousins, nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Funeral Services will be held privately at a later date. Arrangements by the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Donations may be made in Geraldine's memory to Mount St. Mary Academy, 3756 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY 14217, msmacademy.org
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.