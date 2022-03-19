Nowak - Geraldine M. "Gerrie"
Geraldine Marie Nowak, affectionately known as "Gerrie," age 72, was granted her angel wings on March 13, 2022. Her final days were spent at home surrounded by her adoring family and friends; Gerrie passed peacefully with the love of her life by her side. Gerrie was born on March 18, 1949, in Buffalo, NY, where she was raised and spent most of her life. She worked in various jobs throughout her career, but the one she was most passionate about and brought her great joy was being an Interior Decorator. Gerrie loved to organize, whether it be professional functions or social events. She enjoyed dancing, decorating, as well as traveling. She was a member of the B.P.O.E Elks #829, as well as an active member of Anastasia Baptist Church. In recent years, she reconnected with a classmate with whom she found her happily ever after, Peter Vaccaro. Together, they settled in St. Augustine, FL in 2017 to be near his children. Although she had none of her own, Gerrie was welcomed by Peter's five children (and 12 grandchildren) in which she became an integral part of their family. She loved to host Buffalo Bills Sunday Football gatherings with them, and cherished time spent with those she held dear to her kind heart; in turn, she was loved and admired by all who knew her. Gerrie will be eternally missed by everyone whose lives she touched, but especially by her one true love, Peter. Gerrie was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Nowak, who undoubtedly welcomed her home. She is survived by her loving sister, Susan M. Higgins (Gary), Buffalo, NY; her soul mate and best friend, Peter Vaccaro, St. Augustine, FL; children-in-love, Diane Vaccaro, Jennifer Sims (Andy), Valerie McQuaig (Michael Rodriguez), Brett Vaccaro, Peter Braasch, all of St. Augustine, FL; niece, Filomena Higgins; nephew, Gary Higgins Jr.; great-niece, Sydney Knowles; great-nephew, Jordan Rusin, all of Buffalo, NY; and 12 grandchildren-in-love, all of St. Augustine, FL; as well as many special friends, near and far. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, March 20, 2022, at St. Johns Family Funeral Home. Flowers are gratefully accepted, or those wishing may contribute in her memory to the American Cancer Society
. Funeral services will commence at 1:00 p.m. Monday, March 21, 2022, at Anastasia Baptist Church with Dr. Walter West officiating. Interment will follow at San Lorenzo Cemetery. St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 19, 2022.