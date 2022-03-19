Sorry to hear of Gerrie.s passing, RIP my friend you will always be remembered for your full of life personality. I will always remember our 50th year union get together. Gerrie was looking for to honor our four fallen classmates who the made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom in the Vietnam War. Gerrie inspired me to take the task, for that I will be forever thankful to my Classmate Gerrie Nowak. She never new how that task has helped my own PTSD problems from my tour of duty in Vietnam.

Donald Kropp March 20, 2022