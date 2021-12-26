Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Geraldine PRICE
FUNERAL HOME
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street
Buffalo, NY
PRICE - Geraldine
Of Buffalo, NY, passed on from this life into glory with God at the age of 69 on Thursday, December 23, 2021. She is survived by her son, Stephen Price; sister, Carolyn Singletary; and a host of loving family and friends. A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 11 AM, at Try Jesus Ministries, 938 E. Eagle Street, Buffalo, NY. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY 14211. Condolences online can be shared at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Try Jesus Ministries
938 E. Eagle Street, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Stephen, Carolyn & family, May our God comfort, strengthen, keep, and guide you going forward. You are in my thoughts and my prayers for God´s peace.
Thomasina R. Stenhouse
Friend
December 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results