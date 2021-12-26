PRICE - Geraldine
Of Buffalo, NY, passed on from this life into glory with God at the age of 69 on Thursday, December 23, 2021. She is survived by her son, Stephen Price; sister, Carolyn Singletary; and a host of loving family and friends. A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 11 AM, at Try Jesus Ministries, 938 E. Eagle Street, Buffalo, NY. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, NY 14211. Condolences online can be shared at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.